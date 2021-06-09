The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.46.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 125,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.