AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report sales of $408.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.10 million and the highest is $415.00 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $233.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $883.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

