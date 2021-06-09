Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. 11,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 130,877 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares during the period.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

