Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.87. 77,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,564. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

