Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Price Target at C$7.10

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCP. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37.

Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4888287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

