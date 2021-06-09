The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,227 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $165,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 169,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $240.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

