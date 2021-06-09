Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,449 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $134,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

NYSE C traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $78.50. 629,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,142,941. The firm has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.