Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $24 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 2.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

FDX traded down $10.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

