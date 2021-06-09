EasyFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00012237 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $11.24 million and $1.11 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00068528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00916478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.03 or 0.09060927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049603 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

