Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $115,932.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $44.69 million and $115,932.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00039670 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00026668 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008765 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

