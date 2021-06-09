Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 19,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 855,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.
ALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.
The firm has a market cap of $594.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.
About Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.
