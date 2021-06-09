Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 19,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 855,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

ALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

The firm has a market cap of $594.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

