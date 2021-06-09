Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.00

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 10338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.