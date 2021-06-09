Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.46

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.36, with a volume of 567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

