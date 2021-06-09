Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,980 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for approximately 5.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $85,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 6,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,012. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 113,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

