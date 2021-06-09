Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.1% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,206,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,016,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,004,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,977. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

