Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Announces $1.33 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Crown Castle International has increased its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Crown Castle International has a dividend payout ratio of 215.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $197.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.77. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.