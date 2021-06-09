$6.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce $6.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.32 billion and the lowest is $6.09 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $23.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.35 billion to $23.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $25.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

JCI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. 60,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after buying an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

