Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 110,478 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $294,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,272. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.72. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

