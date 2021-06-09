Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 496,335 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,335 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.40% of Yum China worth $336,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,808,000 after acquiring an additional 208,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after acquiring an additional 546,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Yum China by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yum China by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $270,868,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $69.21. 24,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,678. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.