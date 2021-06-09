SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,672 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. FMA Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

FREL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,928. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.