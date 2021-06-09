SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 936 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.31. 889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,320. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.