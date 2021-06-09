TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 6,850 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Q2 makes up 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Q2 worth $104,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $95.05. 2,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $9,027,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,079,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,598 shares of company stock worth $16,516,289 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTWO. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

