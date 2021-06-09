Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$35.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 88,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,090. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

