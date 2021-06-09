TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $67,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.49. 5,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.17 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,527 shares of company stock worth $6,001,359 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

