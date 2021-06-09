TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 59,700 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $62,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of FMC by 762.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of FMC by 92.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.62. 5,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

