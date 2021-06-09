TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 190.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of ChemoCentryx worth $79,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 565,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 17,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCXI. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

