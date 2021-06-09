TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 668,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $72,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.22. 9,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,956. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.99.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

