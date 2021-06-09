Tamarack Advisers LP Boosts Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 236.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.29% of DermTech worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DermTech by 212.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 399.7% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 79,947 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $3,161,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,518 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,734. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. 4,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,302. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DMTK. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

