Tamarack Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonos by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

SONO traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. 7,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,490. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

