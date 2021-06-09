Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Purchases 16,300 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.28% of XPEL worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. 442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,022 shares of company stock worth $11,570,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

