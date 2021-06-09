Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 30,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 3.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Xylem worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.97. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.