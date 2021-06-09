$107.54 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to announce $107.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. SVMK reported sales of $90.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $445.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.38 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $534.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $557.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,291 shares of company stock valued at $698,694. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. 8,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

