ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00229573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00211396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.64 or 0.01278821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,458.32 or 1.00128608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

