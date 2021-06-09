Validity Price Tops $3.28 on Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00009009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and $36,333.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013487 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.56 or 0.00578275 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,323,228 coins and its circulating supply is 4,322,014 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.