Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of RMNI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 4,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $604.54 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 in the last three months. 61.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

