InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 43,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

GS stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.77. The stock had a trading volume of 78,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,376. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

