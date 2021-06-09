InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.3% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

