Adams Wealth Management Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Cigna by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,263,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.58. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

