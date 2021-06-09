Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.9% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

NFLX stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,261. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.45 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

