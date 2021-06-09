Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,570 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 11.0% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $91,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 486,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 112,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. 5,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,189. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.