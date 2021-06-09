Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,532. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $139.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

