Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.37

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.37 and last traded at $179.14, with a volume of 20077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

