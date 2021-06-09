Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.37

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.37 and last traded at $179.14, with a volume of 20077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.61.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
