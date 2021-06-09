Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 130,000 FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FINV. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

FINV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 30,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,513. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.98 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

