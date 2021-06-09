Brightline Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Arconic comprises approximately 8.9% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Arconic worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

ARNC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

