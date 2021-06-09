Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 69,360 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,360 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,259. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $818.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

