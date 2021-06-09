Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.20

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.20 and traded as low as C$6.00. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.06, with a volume of 448,446 shares traded.

CIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.75 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

