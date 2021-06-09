AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.82

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 356044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

