Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Tops $0.0182 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $446,876.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.98 or 0.00917049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.94 or 0.09061171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

