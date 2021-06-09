Pillar Price Tops $0.0395 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $6,631.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.98 or 0.00917049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.94 or 0.09061171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

