M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 108,322 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 206.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $121,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $155,021,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK traded down $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $878.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $515.72 and a one year high of $890.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $833.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

